Recent Williamson County Obituaries for March 26, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between March 20 and March 26, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Frank Stephen Strobel

Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Ronald Douglas Barnhill

Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

David John “Dave” Nichols

Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Bobby Alden Rutledge, Sr.

Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Todd Gregory

Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Jane Pettersen

Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Wanda Jean Armes

Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mischon Rae Ramey

Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Emma Lee Lancaster

Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Carlton Flatt

Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Kathleen Ann Dinkel

Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Alicia Restrepo Hernandez

Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Thomas “Tommy” Dawson

Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Joseph Albert Gregus

Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Opal Dawn Walker

Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Martha Sutton

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Herbert Core Marlin

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Robert Steven Sykes

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Doane Hammond Mize

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Mary Elizabeth Carr Miller

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Kathleen “Kathy” C. Wagner

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Paul Granville Williams, Jr.

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Sylvia Faye Nalls

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Anna Marie Beard

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Pamela Sue Smith

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Gladys Gonzalez

Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary

James “Jimmy Joe” Joseph O’Connor

Published: March 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

Priscilla Joyce Thacker

Published: March 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email