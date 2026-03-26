Recent Williamson County Obituaries for March 26, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between March 20 and March 26, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Frank Stephen Strobel
Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Ronald Douglas Barnhill
Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
David John “Dave” Nichols
Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Bobby Alden Rutledge, Sr.
Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Todd Gregory
Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Jane Pettersen
Published: March 26, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Wanda Jean Armes
Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mischon Rae Ramey
Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Emma Lee Lancaster
Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Carlton Flatt
Published: March 25, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Kathleen Ann Dinkel
Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Alicia Restrepo Hernandez
Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Thomas “Tommy” Dawson
Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Joseph Albert Gregus
Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Opal Dawn Walker
Published: March 24, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Martha Sutton
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Herbert Core Marlin
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Robert Steven Sykes
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Doane Hammond Mize
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Mary Elizabeth Carr Miller
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Kathleen “Kathy” C. Wagner
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Paul Granville Williams, Jr.
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Sylvia Faye Nalls
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Anna Marie Beard
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Pamela Sue Smith
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Gladys Gonzalez
Published: March 23, 2026 — Link to full obituary
James “Jimmy Joe” Joseph O’Connor
Published: March 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
Priscilla Joyce Thacker
Published: March 20, 2026 — Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Please join our FREE Newsletter