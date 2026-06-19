Home News Williamson County Fire/Rescue Launches New Fire Inspection Team

Williamson County Fire/Rescue Launches New Fire Inspection Team

By
Morgan Mitchell
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Williamson County Fire/Rescue has announced the formation of a new fire inspection team to assist with fire code inspections and safety requirements.

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The department said the team is available to help property owners preparing to occupy new commercial or residential spaces by conducting fire code inspections and addressing fire safety needs.

Requests can be submitted by emailing [[email protected]], where a fire inspector will provide guidance and support throughout the inspection process.

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