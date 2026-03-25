Emma Lee Wray Lancaster was born on June 17, 1924. She was 101 years old when she passed away Monday, March 23, 2026. She was born in Williamson County to John and Betty Wray. Miss Emma was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. She was a member of Jones Chapel Church of Christ. Miss Emma was a wonderful cook who loved her family. She enjoyed crocheting and many of her crocheted pieces are works of art. Emma was proceeded in death by her husband of 72 years, Joe Sidney Lancaster and her son, Thomas Lee Lancaster.

She is survived by a daughter, Betty Jo Holt (Roy), granddaughter, Robyn Arnold (Chad), great-grandson Bryce, and great granddaughter Sidney Arnold from Petersburg, TN, grandson Clint Holt (Deborah) and great grandson River Holt of Murfreesboro, granddaughter Sue Wallace (Carl), great-grandson Vann Bowen, great-granddaughters, Abby and Anwyn Wallace of Raleigh, NC, and grandson Ryan Lancaster (Leighanne), great-granddaughters, Emily and Mackinley, and great-grandson, Scott Lancaster of Prospect, TN.

A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, March 26, 2026 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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