Kathleen “Kathy” C. Wagner, age 76 of Franklin, TN passed away March 17, 2026. She was born in Manchester, CT to the late Florence and Walter Crockett.

Kathy met the love of her life, her husband Edward, in the laundry room of the apartment complex where they had both just moved. What began as a chance meeting quickly grew into a lifelong love story. They were married on January 9, 1976, and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together.

Kathy and Edward shared a love for the outdoors, especially camping, where they made many cherished memories. She found great joy in the quiet, creative hobbies she loved—needlepoint and cross-stitching—and took pride in planting flowers and tending to her garden, creating beauty wherever she could.

She and Edward were faithful members of Southeast Christian Church in Franklin, where their faith and community were important parts of their lives.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Wagner; children, Eric (Donna) Wagner, Sr., Keith Wagner, Chris Wagner and Darlene Blackwell; grandchildren, Charley Turner, Tommy Wagner, Raymond Wagner, Eric (Lindsay) Wagner, Jr., Annabell Davis, Christopher Wagner and Lynn Doss; great grandchildren, Zoey, Waylon, Cash, Colton, Zaylee and Page; sister, Beverly Woodall; dog, Little Bear and cat, Scamper. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Kenneth Crockett.

A funeral service will be held at 2PM Sunday, March 22, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Brian Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be 12:00PM-2:00PM prior to the service.

Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

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