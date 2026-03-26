Randall Todd Gregory – Age 63 of Brentwood, TN. March 20, 2026.

Todd was born in Nashville, TN on October 15, 1962, and passed from this world on March 20, 2026.

Todd is survived by his wife, Cindy; his parents, Buford and Juanita F. Gregory; his sister, Lynn (Stephen) Lemmons; nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Odell and Margaret Fuller and Leslie and Mallie V. Gregory.

Buford and Juanita were attending Tusculum Church of Christ and Todd was a member until his sophomore year in high school. Todd attended Concord Road Church of Christ until college graduation in 1985. Todd attended Crieve Hall Church of Christ for the next forty years. Todd was active in the singles group where he met Cindy. Todd and Cindy were married on August 18, 1990. While at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, he participated in jail ministry, inner city ministry and the visitation program.

Todd started schooling at Crieve Hall Church of Christ Kindergarten, then Tusculum Elementary until the fifth grade. Todd then went to David Lipscomb Elementary, High School and College. Todd graduated from High School in 1981 and graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1985.

Todd began running with a friend in Radnor Lake State Park. They were running about four miles every Saturday. This friend convinced Todd they could run the Music City Marathon in about two months. They ran the marathon and at the finish, Todd said never again. Todd ran the next year. He ran a marathon in Chicago with friends. Todd ran several marathons with Cindy.

Todd and Cindy enjoyed traveling with friends and participating in outdoor activities. Todd and Cindy also enjoyed hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains. Todd enjoyed going to U.T. Vols football games.

Services will be conducted by Bill Watkins and Dan Chambers on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, 4806 Trousdale Drive.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email