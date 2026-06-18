The Latest Tennessee Event News for June 18, 2026

The Chicks Bring 20 Year Anniversary Tour to Nashville The Chicks bring their Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour to The Truth in Nashville on October 16. Published: June 18, 2026 – Read More

Electronic Music Superstar to Headline Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix Deadmau5 headlines Race Day at the Music City Grand Prix July 18-19 at Nashville Superspeedway, with Backbeat Troubadours also performing. Published: June 18, 2026 – Read More

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend This weekend’s highlights include the Juneteenth Celebration, Yoga in the Park, and Classic Cars & Motorcycles at Cheekwood. Published: June 18, 2026 – Read More

Country Music Hall of Fame Announces Kenny Chesney Exhibit A new Kenny Chesney exhibit opens July 23 at the Country Music Hall of Fame, featuring instruments, memorabilia and awards. Published: June 18, 2026 – Read More

Williamson County Fair Now Accepting Registration for Competitive Events Registration is open for the 22nd annual Williamson County Fair’s competitive events, including livestock, arts and vocal competitions. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read More

A New Miss Tennessee Will Be Crowned This Week Miss Tennessee Competition Week runs through June 20 at Belmont’s Fisher Center, crowning a new Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Teen. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read More

The Linda Ronstadt Experience Heads to Harken Hall A Linda Ronstadt tribute concert featuring American Idol’s Tristan McIntosh comes to Harken Hall on Thursday, October 22. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read More

Free International Day Of Yoga Celebration Coming To Franklin’s Harlinsdale Farm A free International Day of Yoga celebration with meditation, sound bathing and vendors comes to Harlinsdale Farm on June 21. Published: June 16, 2026 – Read More

Brentwood Library To Host Confidence, Mental Health Workshop For Middle School Students Brentwood Library hosts a Confidence and Mental Health Workshop for students in grades 6-8 on Sunday, July 19. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read More

CMA Fest Presented by SoFi Special to Air on June 27th The CMA Fest presented by SoFi television special airs June 25 on ABC, featuring performances from this year’s festival. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read More

Bluegrass Nights at Ryman Auditorium Kick Off June 16 Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights returns to the Ryman with Tuesday concerts running June 16 through July 21. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read More

Nashville Ballet’s Second Company Takes the Stage at The Factory at Franklin Nashville Ballet’s second company performed a mixed-repertoire program at Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin last weekend. Published: June 14, 2026 – Read More

Paris Jackson Brings Headlining Tour to Ryman Auditorium This Fall Paris Jackson announced her first headlining tour, Zombies Tour, with a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on September 3. Published: June 14, 2026 – Read More

The Nation’s Largest Food Festival Is Headed to Nashville This August FoodieLand brings 200+ vendors, global flavors and live music to Nashville Superspeedway August 28-30. Published: June 14, 2026 – Read More

Mark Your Calendar: Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration Is June 27 Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration brings fireworks, food vendors and live entertainment to Nolensville High School on June 27. Published: June 13, 2026 – Read More

Jersey Boys Returns to Nashville This Fall at TPAC The Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys returns to TPAC September 16-20 as part of its 20th anniversary tour. Published: June 13, 2026 – Read More

Volunteer Registration Opens for 22nd Annual Williamson County Fair Volunteer registration is open for the 22nd annual Williamson County Fair, held August 7-15 at the Ag Expo Park. Published: June 12, 2026 – Read More

Dolly Parton’s ‘Threads’ Brings a One-of-a-Kind Symphony Experience to Nashville Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony runs through July 31 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center with the Nashville Symphony. Published: June 12, 2026 – Read More

Andy Griggs to Perform at Harken Hall Country artist Andy Griggs performs at Harken Hall on Saturday, July 25, joined by special guests Messyboyz. Published: June 12, 2026 – Read More

Nashville Zoo Partners With Middle Tennessee Cadillac Dealers in New Community Initiative Nashville Zoo launched a new community partnership with Middle Tennessee Cadillac Dealers, showcasing electric vehicles at the zoo. Published: June 12, 2026 – Read More

NFL Vets DaQuan Jones and Anthony Firkser Bring Football Camp to Franklin The 5th Annual Firkser & Jones Football Camp comes to D1 Nashville in Franklin on June 28, benefiting The Aloe Family. Published: June 11, 2026 – Read More

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