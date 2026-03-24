Thomas “Tommy” Dawson – Age 84 of Brentwood, TN. March 21, 2026. Preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Mary Dawson; and sister, Mary Vaughan. Survived by wife, Joy Coursey Dawson; sons, Chris (Haley) Dawson and Jon (Bettim) Dawson; grandchildren, Thomas (Olivia) Dawson, Garrett Dawson and Rawley Dawson; and great-grandson, Camden Dawson.

Tommy Dawson was a loving husband for 61 years to the love of his life, Joy Dawson. Together, they built a life rich in love and cherished memories that will continue to live on through future generations.

He had a deep love for animals, especially his dogs, Barney and Rocky. Tommy enjoyed golfing and bowling and was an avid fan of sports, always appreciating a good ball game. Throughout the years, he could often be found in the gym alongside his sons, Chris and Jon, and later with his grandsons, Thomas, Garrett, and Rawley. Recently, he took great joy in spending time with his great-grandson, Camden.

A graduate of Lipscomb University, Tommy spent many years working as a salesman, where he was known for his friendly nature and genuine enjoyment of meeting and connecting with others. He had a lifelong appreciation for the outdoors, whether relaxing on the porch or tending to his lawn.

Tommy also had a passion for automobiles and formed many lasting friendships at the dealerships he frequented over the years. Some of his most treasured moments were spent gathered around the family dinner table, where he never missed a meal. He especially enjoyed Joy’s home cooking and always looked forward to ending the meal with a delicious dessert.

Graveside services will be conducted by Ralph Stacy on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel.

Tommy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy of love, family, and friendship will live on in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.

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