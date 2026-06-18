Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, June 19, 11 am – 5 pm
400 5th Avenue N, Franklin
The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its 22nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, 400 5th Avenue N., Franklin.
2Yoga in the Park
Sunday, June 20, 8 am – 11 am
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Let’s come together in the park to celebrate International Day of Yoga with a relaxing and rejuvenating outdoor yoga session!
Get ready to stretch, breathe, and connect with the community in our amazing historic Harlinsdale Farm under the trees at the newly restored Hayes House
3The Great American Roadshow
Friday-Sunday, June 19-20, 10 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 3 pm
3003 Longford Drive, Spring Hill
The Great American Roadshow is coming to Spring Hill for a FREE 5-day buying event. Got items sitting around you don’t use anymore? Bring them in and see what they’re worth.
They are buying:
• Gold, silver, and platinum jewelry
• Rare coins and collections
• Gold and silver coins and currency
• Watches
• Sports memorabilia
• Antiques and collectibles
4Nature Sensory Walk
Saturday, June 20, 10 am
8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Join the library on Saturday mornings for a gentle, guided walk around the library grounds, where intentional sensory noticing helps quiet the noise, sharpen your focus, and reconnect you to the present moment. Each walk ends with a simple creative practice to help you carry the experience into your week.
Register here.
5Classic Cars & Motorcycles at Cheekwood
Saturday-Sunday, June 19-20, 9 am – 5 pm
Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Cruise into Cheekwood and stroll among impeccably maintained classic cars and vintage motorcycles from the early to mid-20th century during this dazzling two-day event. Elegant cars from a bygone era shine against the backdrop of Cheekwood’s lush gardens before the weekend culminates with an 11-mile Tour d’Elegance through the city streets of Belle Meade. Highlights include a 1922 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, a 1938 Packard Twelve Coupe Roadster, and a 1955 Austin‑Healey 100M.
Find tickets here.
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