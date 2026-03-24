Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Joseph Albert Gregus, age 86, of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 12, 2026 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Joe was born on July 22, 1939 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Rudolph and Marvel Gregus. He graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul High School in 1957, following graduation Joe proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a mechanic on both Navy and Air Force planes. Upon his return, Joe began his career at Arrow Paper in Saginaw where he worked as a machinist until he was employed by General Motors in 1977. Joe was transferred to GM’s Saturn division in Spring Hill, TN in May of 1992 where he worked until his retirement in August 2004.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman in his earlier years, enjoying various types of hunting and fishing. In his later years, Joe enjoyed cruising, casinos and playing cards with family and friends. Joe often teasingly asked the question ‘who’s turn is it?’ during card play. He could be quite the jokester, always tapping someone on the shoulder and looking the other way, or performing his dog jaw-bone joke and giving his bigger, bigger hugs. His humor will truly be missed by all.

Survived by his loving wife Judith (Judy) Gregus of Thompson’s Station, TN.

Survived by children: Dawn (Ben) Stark, Holt, MI; Joey (Tracy) Gregus, Saginaw, MI; Sandra Gregus, Lake Odessa, MI; Wendy Gregus, Boynton Beach, FL.

Survived by brother: Mike (Jennifer) Gregus, Macomb, MI.

Also survived by his in-laws, several nieces and nephews. Joe leaves behind many friends who he loved that became his Tennessee family. Proceeded in death by brothers Jack and James Gregus, sisters Patricia Hoffman and Mary Gregus.

Honoring Joe’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date yet to be determined. He loved his country and his military family. Please consider any of the Veteran’s Organizations for donations or memorial contributions.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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