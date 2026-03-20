Priscilla Joyce Thacker age 76, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, formerly of College Grove, TN, passed away on March 17, 2026. She was born on May 29, 1949, in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Alton Prayton and Ethel Harper Prayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wayne Thacker, and a son, Michael Thacker, who passed away in 2022.

Priscilla was a very humble and loving woman. She was always shining her light and helping others. Her heart touched many over the years and she never met a stranger. Her favorite moments in life were spoiling her family and being present for them. While she was a fan of the outdoors, you could often find her gardening, being around animals, and going to the racetrack to watch racing. She loved to sit on the porch and enjoy the beautiful sunshine. Priscilla will be remembered for her smile, wit, and love for her family.

Priscilla is survived by her son, Dwayne (Dawn) Thacker of Lewisburg, TN; 6 grandchildren, Shelby (Cameron) Mayes, Abigail (Devarus) Craig, Cody (Ally) Thacker, Hunter (McKenna) Thacker, and Cassidy Thacker; 6 great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Kamiyah, Bentley, Cannon, Declan, and Kynleigh; a sister, Brenda of Florida; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 4PM until 8PM, at Lawrence Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 11 AM on Monday, March 23, 2026, with Bro. Brian Bush officiating. Burial will follow at College Grove Cemetery in College Grove, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, 2200 Children’s Way Nashville, TN 37232.

Services are in the care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

Services provided by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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