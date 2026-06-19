Overturned Concrete Truck Shuts Down Portion of Port Royal Road in Spring Hill

A section of Port Royal Road in Spring Hill has been closed following an overturned concrete truck Friday.

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According to the City of Spring Hill, the crash occurred near 4237 Port Royal Road at Rice Road. Emergency crews from the Spring Hill Fire Department and Spring Hill Police Department responded to the scene.

Officials initially reduced traffic to one lane but later expanded the closure. Port Royal Road is now shut down between Kedron Road and Brandon Woods Drive.

Traffic is being diverted through the Deer Valley subdivision while crews continue to work at the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible. No information about injuries has been released.