Opal Dawn Walker, age 49, a resident of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Williamson Medical Center.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Born on October 27, 1976, in Davidson County, Tennessee, Opal was the daughter of the late Robert O. Walker and the late Francis Smith Tidwell. Opal’s greatest joy in life was her family, especially her sons and grandchildren, who were the center of her world. She loved spending time outdoors and found peace in simple pleasures like fishing and swimming.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Ashley) Crumley of Centerville, Dalton Crumley of Centerville, Camron (Victoria) Crumley of Kentucky, grandchildren, Ashtyn, Jordon, Cooper, and Adrian, sister, Teresa (Richard) Trevino, aunts, Elaine Fuller, Helen White, uncle, Wayne Smith, multiple nieces and nephews, and a slew of cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Breece, brother, Robert O. Walker, Jr., and multiple aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services Provided By

Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia

609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

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