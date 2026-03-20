James Joseph “Jimmy Joe” O’Connor, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away on March 18, 2026.

Jimmy Joe “loved large”, be it for his Chicago Bears, a good meal or cocktail, or a Billy Joel “Piano Man” song. His smile was infectious, his heart sincere, and he left anyone that had the privilege of knowing him, feeling they were his dearest friend.

Jimmy Joe was well respected in the busness community serving over 40 years as a Purchasing Agent for Apcom, and loved and respected in the community since moving to Franklin 21years ago. He was a member of the Nashville Elks Lodge #72, VFW Post 4893 and the Franklin Beagle Club.

Preceded in death by parents, John Francis and Venice Vivian Stowell “Mickey” O’Connor; brothers, Michael O’Connor, twin Jack O’Connor and Terry O’Connor. Survived by: loving wife, Sharron “Sherri” O’Connor; daughter, Nicole; stepsons, Michael (Barbara) VanderWoude and Mark VanderWoude; brother, Pat O’Connor; granddaughters, Maya VanderWoude and Cloe.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Nashville Elks Lodge #72, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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