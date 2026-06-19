Franklin to Unveil Historical Markers Honoring Lynching Victims

The Williamson Remembers committee in Franklin, Tennessee, will dedicate and unveil new permanent markers in downtown Franklin during a public event, acknowledging and memorializing African American lynching victims from the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras in Williamson County. Click for More Events

The event takes place on Saturday, June 20, from 10 am until 11 am at Bicentennial Park (GPS address: 400 5th Ave North), under the pavilion off the 3rd Ave parking area, plus a Ceremonial marker unveiling across the street at the corner of 3rd & Margin.

Speakers will include City of Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore, Williamson Remembers Committee co-chair, Rev. Kenneth Hill, pastor at Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Dr. Carrol Van West, Tennessee State Historian, and Doris McMillian, Middle Tennessee Vice Chair, Tennessee Historical Commission, along with attendance by other elected dignitaries and Williamson Remembers Committee Members.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON REMEMBERS: The Williamson Remembers Committee exists to help Williamson County confront and acknowledge its history of racial violence with honesty, dignity, and compassion. Appointed in 2020 by Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, co-chairs Rev. Kenneth Hill and Julian Bibb led a diverse coalition of civic, faith, preservation, and community leaders in researching and developing a memorial project honoring African American victims of lynchings during the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras.

Through public education, community engagement, and historical markers, the committee sought to foster reflection, reconciliation, and a fuller understanding of local history. Following years of research, public discussion, and formal review, three memorial markers were approved by Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2025. Two of those markers will be officially unveiled at Bicentennial Park on June 20, 2026, marking a significant step in the community’s ongoing commitment to truthful storytelling and the shared pursuit of liberty and justice for all.