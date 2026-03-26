Frank Strobel, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on March 22, 2026. He was born June 14, 1941, to the late Francis Albert and Hazel Bowlds Strobel.

Frank was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business. He began his professional career with Federal-Mogul, building a strong foundation in the automotive industry. He later relocated to Nashville, where he continued his career as a distributor with Mid-State Automotive Distributors.

After many successful years in sales, Frank followed his entrepreneurial spirit and, alongside his beloved wife Alice, opened House of Hickory BBQ. Together, they built not only a business, but a place of warmth, community, and great food.

Frank was a man of many passions. He found joy in woodworking and took great pride in building his own home. He had a unique enthusiasm for buying and selling PLAYMOBIL, and a lifelong fascination with trains. He and Alice shared a love of travel, creating lasting memories on their many vacations together.

Above all else, Frank was deeply devoted to his family. He led by example, teaching his children the importance of caring for others through love, patience, and kindness.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Strobel and brother, James “Jimmy” Strobel.

He is survived by his son, John Strobel; daughter, Laura Lee Strobel; grandchildren, Seth Stephen Strobel, Samantha Aurelia Strobel, and Gareth Joel Diaz; siblings, Tony (Bobbie) Strobel, Wanda Williams, and Dolores Kirk, along with nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com

Funeral Services Provided By

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory – Owensboro

900 Old Hartford Road (at Breckenridge), Owensboro, KY 42303

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This obituary was published by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory – Owensboro.

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