Sylvia Faye Nalls, a lifelong resident of Williamson County, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2026. Sylvia was born April 4, 1940 to the late Henry and Mary Frances Rivers Warren. She was a hardworking woman who retired with CPS and was a member of Jones Chapel in the Burwood Community.

Sylvia’s life was rich with love, family, and simple joys. Among her passions was playing cards, a pastime that brought her many happy hours and close connections with friends and loved ones. Her warm spirit and friendly nature left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

She is dearly remembered by her loving son, AJ (Janice) Nalls; grandchildren: Christy (Armando) Lynn Lemus, Anthony Tyler Jackson Nalls, and Isabella (Chase Mills) Nalls. Her joy continued through her great-grandchildren Joey, Hailey, and Brayden, each one a shining testament to the family she cherished deeply.

Sylvia was also a cherished sister to Roger Hood, Ronnie Ladd, Isaac Ladd, Patricia Stevens, Pam Vanetten, and Brenda Newsom. Their bond, reflective of a shared history and mutual affection, will continue to be a source of comfort and remembrance.

She leaves behind a family rooted in deep love and resilience, though she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Arlen Nalls and her son, Tony Nalls. Her loving parents, Henry and Mary Frances Rivers Warren, along with her sisters Juanita Warren Clark, Betty Whitefield, Mary Salazar, and brothers Billy Hood and Tandy Ladd.

Services to honor Sylvia’s life will be held on March 25, 2026, at the Jones Chapel Church (3864 Johnson Hollow Rd, Thompson’s Station, TN.) The visitation will begin at noon, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Gary Fewell and Bro. Raymond Johnson officiating. Following the service, Sylvia will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Services entrusted with Stephens Funeral and Cremations Services 105 SE Parkway #110 Franklin, TN 37064. 651-721-7968 www.stephensfs.com

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This obituary was published by Stephens Funeral & Cremations Services.

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