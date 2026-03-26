Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN, located at Graystone Quarry. The venue opened in 2021, and the season typically runs from May to October.
FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin, TN 37064.
Updated March 25, 2026
1Ethel Cain – The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour
May 1, 2026, at 7:00 PM
A moody, atmospheric show blending gothic Americana with cinematic storytelling, joined by special guest 9Million.
Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/ethel-cain-the-willoughby-tucker-forever-tour-with-special-guest-9million
2Jerry Seinfeld – LIVE
May 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM
Stand-up from one of comedy’s most recognizable voices, delivering sharp observations on everyday life.
Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/jerry-seinfeld
3Earth, Wind & Fire
May 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM
A legendary night of funk, soul, and disco featuring decades of hits and high-energy performance.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/earth-wind-fire
4Bush – The Land of Milk and Honey Tour
May 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM
The rock band brings its tour to the quarry, featuring special guests Mammoth, James, and the Cold Gun.
Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/bush-the-land-of-milk-and-honey-tour-with-special-guests-mammoth-and-james-and-the-cold-gun
5Godsmack – The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026
May 19, 2026, at 7:00 PM
A high-powered rock lineup featuring Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/godsmack-the-rise-of-rock-world-tour-2026-with-special-guests-stone-temple-pilots-and-dorothy
6Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken Tour
July 1, 2026, at 7:30 PM
An intimate evening of emotional, piano-driven songs with special guest Allison Russell.
Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/sarah-mclachlan-better-broken-tour-with-special-guest-allison-russell
7Paul Simon – A Quiet Celebration Tour
July 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM
A rare chance to see the iconic singer-songwriter perform a more intimate, reflective set.
Find tickets here- https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/paul-simon-in-concert-a-quiet-celebration-tour
8Hilary Duff – The Lucky Me Tour
July 29, 2026, at 7:00 PM
Hilary Duff added a second show in Nashville at FirstBank. Expect a nostalgic pop-driven show featuring hits and new music, with special guest Jade LeMac.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/hilary-duff-the-lucky-me-tour-with-special-guest-jade-lemac
9The Fray – Summer of Light Tour
August 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM
A singalong-filled night with The Fray, joined by Dashboard Confessional and other special guests.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/the-fray-with-dashboard-confessionalf
10TLC and Salt-n-Pepa
August 15, 2026, at 7:30 pm
TLC and Salt-N-Pepa bring their co-headlining It’s Iconic The Tour to Franklin. Special guests will be En Vogue.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/tlc-salt-n-pepa-with-en-vogue-it-s-iconic-the-tour-franklin-tennessee
11O.A.R. – Three Decades Tour
August 28, 2026, at 6:30 PM
Celebrating 30 years of hits, O.A.R. brings a laid-back, fan-favorite live show with special guests.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/o-a-r-three-decades-tour-with-special-guests-gavin-degraw-and-kt-tunstall
12Staind – Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour
September 29, 2026, at 6:00 PM
A heavy-hitting rock night marking a milestone anniversary for Staind, joined by special guests.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/staind-break-the-cycle-25th-anniversary-tour-with-special-guests-seether-hoobastank-and-hinder
13Five Finger Death Punch (with Cody Jinks & Eva Under Fire)
October 8, 2026, at 6:45 PM
A loud, high-energy rock show as part of their 20th anniversary tour.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/five-finger-death-punch-with-special-guests-cody-jinks-and-eva-under-fire
14The Doobie Brothers
October 11, 2026, at 8 pm
Rock Icons return to FirstBank Amphitheater this fall for the Walk This Road Tour.
Find tickets here-https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/events/the-doobie-brothers-walk-this-road-tour
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Things to Know Before You Visit FirstBank
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