Pamela Sue Smith, passed away on March 19, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on August 14, 1947, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Pam lived a life marked by unwavering devotion to her faith and an extraordinary commitment to her family and community.

Throughout her life, Pam’s steadfast heart was dedicated to serving the Lord. For many years, she faithfully contributed her talents and time to the preschool ministry staff at Lakeside Baptist Church. There, she employed her remarkable gift of administration to support and minister to countless families, embodying the spirit of servitude and compassion. Her deep and abiding faith was a beacon to all who knew her, shining brightly even in her final days as she sought solace in the Lord and uplifted her loved ones through prayer.

Pam found her greatest joy in her family. She was a devoted wife to her late husband of 54 years, James “Pedro” Smith Sr., whose memory she cherished deeply. Her love extended warmly to her children—James Smith Jr., Kellie Hannon (and her husband Steve), Amy Hill (and her husband Nick), and Leah English (and her husband Jake)—each one a treasured part of her life. Her devotion as a homemaker was evident in the loving and nurturing home she created, a place filled with pride and care for those she held dear.

Creativity flowed naturally from Pam’s spirit. She delighted in crafting and often made special projects that brought joy and encouragement to her family members. Of particular joy to her were the moments spent one-on-one with her grandchildren, where she shared her artistic talents and nurtured their own imagination and skills. Her grandchildren—Bailie Hannon, Cailin Rhodes (and her husband Zach), Sean Hannon, Abby Hill, Cole Hill, Emma Hill, Trent English, Addie English, Miller English who will hold her memories close to their heart.

Pam’s legacy is also deeply connected to her siblings and extended family. She is survived by her brother Greg Medenwald (and his wife Teri), sisters Trudy Gibson (and her husband Larry) and Cindy Medenwald, brother in laws- Dale Smith (and his wife Sherry) and Terry Smith (and his wife Trena), along with beloved sisters-in-law Punkin Smith and Becky Bar. She also remembers fondly those family members who have preceded her in death, including her parents George and Nora Hill Medenwald, her brother-in-law Elvis Smith, sister-in-law Jeanette Cobb (and her husband Atticus), and her grandson Ryan Hannon.

Pam’s life will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her servant’s heart, and the deep and abiding love she poured into her family and community. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and creativity that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her family invites those who knew her to remember and honor the beautiful life she led, and to find comfort in the lasting impact of her love and faith. Pamela Sue Smith’s gentle spirit and devoted heart will be profoundly missed but forever cherished.

Lord, wrap your arms around me like strong wings and lead me through the night to the morning light. – Pam Smith

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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