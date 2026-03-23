Mary Elizabeth Carr Miller from Nashville, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2026 with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Miller, her parents Lois and Edward Carr Sr, and her brother Kenny Carr.

“Mammie” leaves behind two daughters, Kimberly Schott and Tiffany Hunt. She also had six Grandkids; Kayla Tice, Justin Anderson, AJ Hunt, Emma Hunt, Isabella Biggs and Jasmine Biggs; and four GreatGrandkids; Jonathan Tice, Tristan Tice, Trenton Tice and Charlie Anderson. Her siblings were Ed and Emily Carr, Tony and Karen Carr, Cathy and Johnny Wortham, Sharon Gwaltney and Crystal Carr. She also had many nieces and nephews.

There will be a gravesite service at Scott’s Cemetery at 1245 Cedar Hill Rd, Kingston Springs, TN 37082 on Saturday March 28th @ 10am. In lieu of flowers, please bring a helium balloon for the balloon release.

Funeral Services Provided By Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin 206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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