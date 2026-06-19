Rock Band Kaleo to Perform at The Pinnacle

KALEO will embark on an extensive North American Way Down We Go Tour this summer with very special guests Dawes, Darren Kiely, and 4x GRAMMY®-nominee, singer-songwriter Elle King. Their summer run begins June 27 at The Novo in Los Angeles and will make its way up the West Coast, through the Rocky Mountains then into the Midwest and Canada before finishing on the East Coast in August. KALEO will perform at Nashville’s Pinnacle on July 19. Find tickets here. Click for More Events

The Icelandic rock band KALEO also shared their much-anticipated A/B (deluxe anniversary edition) double-LP, out now via Rhino Records. To celebrate, the band has shared an official music video for “Still No Good”, a grittier, bluesier rendition of “No Good”, their 2016 Grammy®-nominated hit single.

The debut album spawned hits like “All The Pretty Girls,” “No Good,” and the global sensation “Way Down We Go,” which landed at number one on Billboard’s Alternative Rock chart, has nearly 4 billion streams and featured in over 3 million TikToks worldwide. The deluxe anniversary 2LP highlights the vinyl debut of the “Way Down We Go” stripped version, “Up In The Sky,” a studio track previously unreleased outside of Iceland, and the premiere of a new spin on an old classic, “Still No Good.”