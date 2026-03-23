Miss Anna Marie Beard, age 34, of Pulaski, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2026. She was born in Franklin, TN to her parents, Leonard Harrison Beard, Sr. and Valerie Dione Hargrove. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Elmer Beard, Sr., Willie Irene Beard, and Gary Hinton.

Anna Marie loved artwork and crafts. She enjoyed being with her friends and spending time with them. She adored her church family and friends where she gave so much of her time. Most of all, she loved her family and participating in their activities!

Anna Marie is survived by her mother, Valerie Dione Hargrove of Pulaski, TN; father, Leonard “PeeWee” Beard of Pulaski, TN; children, Pamelia Irene Clifton of Spring Hill, TN, Graysun Levi Crafton of Pulaski, TN, Valerie Marie Cummins of Pulaski, TN; brothers, Leonard Beard, Jr., Rufus Scott Beard of Lewisburg, TN, Dylan Blake Spencer of Franklin, TN, Joseph Wade Beard of Chapel Hill, TN, Jeremiah Wyatt Beard of Chapel Hill, TN; grandparents, Pamelia Tidwell Hinton of Pulaski, TN, Jerry Hargrove of Franklin, TN; numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, March 26, 2026 from 4 PM-8 PM, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 12 Noon from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor Teresa Shuaf officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartley Cemetery in the Cross Keys Community of Williamson County, TN.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the funeral expense.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, 203 South Horton Pkwy, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 in charge of local arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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