Mary Jane Pettersen, a woman of grace, devotion, and enduring kindness, passed away peacefully in Radford, Virginia, on March 20, 2026. Born on April 7, 1943, in the mountains of Norton, Virginia, Mary Jane carried the warmth of her heritage and the strength of her character throughout a life defined by love and service.

Mary Jane’s journey took a providential turn during her time at Radford College, where a chance encounter at a social with Virginia Tech changed her life forever. It was there she met her soul mate, Ervin Ebne Pettersen. Their connection was instantaneous and profound, blossoming into a beautiful marriage that spanned 53 years.

The couple eventually settled in Annapolis, Maryland, where Mary Jane became a staple of the community. With a meticulous eye and a welcoming smile, she served as the head teller at Annapolis Banking & Trust. Later, she channeled her nurturing spirit into the Anne Arundel County Public School System, leaving a lasting impact on the faculty and students at Georgetown East Elementary School.

Mary Jane was the quintessential “people person”-a devoted wife, a tireless mother, and a loyal friend. Her home was a sanctuary of hospitality, and her heart was always open to those she loved.

She is reunited in peace with her beloved husband, Ervin; her sisters, Diane Riggs, Rose Lawson, and Jeanette Gordon; and her brothers, James Hill and David Hill Jr.

Her legacy of love continues through her family: son, Brian Pettersen of Raleigh, NC; and daughter, Kristen Morrison (Matt) of Franklin, TN.; grandchildren, Brendan Jackson (Hanna) of Murfreesboro, TN, Anna Claire Jackson of Franklin, TN, and Brooks Morrison of Franklin, TN; brother, Robert Hill of Bloomington, IN; her extended family, sister-in-law, Linda Schultz (Larry) of Murrells Inlet, SC, and brother-in-law, Ken Pettersen (Janet) of Solomons, MD; as well as many nieces and nephews on both the Pettersen and Hill sides of the family.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to celebrate a life lived with purpose and immense love.

The Pettersen Family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

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This obituary was published by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.

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