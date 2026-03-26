Ronald Douglas Barnhill, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 3, 1949, in Franklin, TN, Ronald lived a life deeply rooted in his community and cherished the simple joys of home, family, and music.

Ronald was a man who took great pride in his home and family, accomplishments that stood as testaments to his dedication and love. He delighted in working in his yard, finding peace and fulfillment in tending to his outdoor sanctuary. A passionate aficionado of Rock and Roll music, Ronald’s soul resonated with the rhythm and energy of the genre he loved so dearly.

He shared 44 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Willie “Trixie” Barnhill, whose partnership was a cornerstone of his life. Their union was blessed with children whom Ronald loved dearly: James (Melody) Sullivan, Joseph (Angie) Sullivan, Ronald Keith (Jodi) Barnhill, Candy Michelle (Harry) Miyake, and Elaine (Bobby) Reed. Each child brought immeasurable joy and pride to Ronald’s life.

Ronald’s legacy extended beyond his immediate family to include a cherished brotherhood with Robert Edmund Barnhill and Kenneth Wayne (Kathy) Barnhill. Among his closest companions was his brother-in-law Jeff Mangrum, who held the special place of best friend in Ronald’s heart.

The blessing of grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a source of immense happiness for Ronald. He leaves behind a loving next generation including Courtney Miyake, Caroline Miyake, Maya Sullivan, Sophia Sullivan, Brooke (Elias) Sandifer, Cole Barnhill, Sawyer Barnhill, Haley Miller, Hunter Sullivan, Taylor (Jacob) Clark, Emily Caprio, Geena Caprio, and Charli (Krista) Reed. The great-grandchildren, Axell Miller, Maya Angel, and Lottie Clark, were bright lights in his life as well.

Ronald was also a devoted companion to Rustie, his cherished dog, who was by his side through many seasons of life. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Flossie Barnhill, whose memory he honored throughout his lifetime.

A visitation in Ronald’s honor will be held on March 28, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Family, friends, and all who were touched by Ronald’s warmth and kindness are invited to gather and remember his remarkable life.

Ronald Douglas Barnhill’s gentle spirit, steadfast love for his family, and zest for life’s simple pleasures leave an enduring imprint on all who knew him. His memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to call him husband, father, brother, friend, and role model. In celebrating his life, we honor a man who truly found joy in home and family, surrounded by those who loved him dearly.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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