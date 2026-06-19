Recent Williamson County Obituaries for June 19, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published since our last roundup. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Lewis Edward Ivy
Published: June 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Herman Lynn Wallace
Published: June 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Johnny Lunn
Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joseph Anthony “Joe” Gordon
Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gerald Williams
Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Sylvia Katie King
Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mattie Sue House
Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Wilson Granstaff
Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ella June Lynch
Published: June 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Gloria Faye Mackay
Published: June 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John West Pitt, II
Published: June 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Alice Fay Guillott
Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Wayne Arrington
Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Edmund Donald Liden
Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Raymond Edward Vaughn
Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Wayne Johnston
Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Linda Claire Brown
Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Shirley Ann Murphy
Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Emory “Souse” Poteete, Sr.
Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mildred Christine Slaughter
Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
James Walter “Jimmy” King III
Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John Delbert Douglass Jr.
Published: June 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Christina Slusar
Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David Harvey “Dave” Easterday
Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Lamberto Arriaga Cerda
Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Donna Ann Staggs Bell
Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Joyce Best
Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Judith “Judy” Love Lifsey
Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Sue Birks
Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nancy E. Wells
Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
George Daniel Ralls, Jr.
Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Nelda Elaine Hogue Johnson
Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Terry Lee Johnson
Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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