Recent Williamson County Obituaries for June 19, 2026

Williamson Source has compiled the following obituaries published since our last roundup. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Lewis Edward Ivy

Published: June 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Herman Lynn Wallace

Published: June 19, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Johnny Lunn

Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joseph Anthony “Joe” Gordon

Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gerald Williams

Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Sylvia Katie King

Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mattie Sue House

Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Wilson Granstaff

Published: June 18, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ella June Lynch

Published: June 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Gloria Faye Mackay

Published: June 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John West Pitt, II

Published: June 17, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Alice Fay Guillott

Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Wayne Arrington

Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Edmund Donald Liden

Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Raymond Edward Vaughn

Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Wayne Johnston

Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Linda Claire Brown

Published: June 16, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Shirley Ann Murphy

Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Emory “Souse” Poteete, Sr.

Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mildred Christine Slaughter

Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

James Walter “Jimmy” King III

Published: June 15, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John Delbert Douglass Jr.

Published: June 13, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Christina Slusar

Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David Harvey “Dave” Easterday

Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Lamberto Arriaga Cerda

Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Donna Ann Staggs Bell

Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Joyce Best

Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Judith “Judy” Love Lifsey

Published: June 12, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Sue Birks

Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Nancy E. Wells

Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

George Daniel Ralls, Jr.

Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Nelda Elaine Hogue Johnson

Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Terry Lee Johnson

Published: June 11, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.