Wanda Jean Armes, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026, at The Arbors at Willow Springs in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Wanda was born on August 4, 1938, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to the late James Gibbons and Kathleen Ewell Gibbons. She lived a life marked by dedication, perseverance, and a quiet strength that carried her through every season.

Wanda devoted many years to a fulfilling career with District 86 School Systems in Illinois. Beginning her journey in the lunchroom, she worked her way into the administrative office through determination and a genuine desire to learn. She took pride in mastering any task she set her mind to, earning the respect and appreciation of those she worked alongside.

She married the love of her life, J.V. Hull, and together they raised two daughters, building a home rooted in love, faith, and commitment. Wanda and J.V. were active members of their church in Joliet, Illinois, where Wanda found joy in worship and fellowship, especially as a member of the church choir.

Above all else, Wanda cherished her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and her legacy lives on through the generations she loved so deeply.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Joann (Odis) Weaver and Sharon (Larry) Cave; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Wanda’s life was one of steady devotion, kindness, and faith, and she will be remembered with gratitude and love by all who knew her.

Funeral Services Provided By

Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5239 Main Street P.O. Box 877, Spring Hill, TN 37174

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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