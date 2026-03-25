Bethel Carlton Flatt, age 82, departed from this earthly life and into the presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 23, 2026. He passed peacefully in his home in Brentwood, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. He had fought a long and hard battle for over nine years with Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson’s.

Carlton was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Ruthelia Flatt. He is survived by his wife, Judy Carol Flatt, his three daughters, Grace Ann (Scott) Holbert, Lisa Marie (Michael) Berry, and Lara Catherine Dawson; grandchildren, Alayna Grace (Bennett) Crane, Garrett Holbert, Lilly Kate Holbert, Jack Berry, Sam Berry, Drew Berry and Riley Dawson. He became a great grandfather recently to a baby boy, Johnny Baker Crane. He is also survived by his sister Sue Fitzhugh, brother, Clark Flatt and many nieces and nephews.

Carlton was born on April 22, 1943, in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended Cumberland High School where he lettered in football, basketball, track, and baseball. After graduation, he went to Austin Peay State University on a football scholarship. There he became a senior captain and led the 1964 Austin Peay football team to an 8-1-1 record after being only 1-9 the previous season. Carlton was named to the 1964 All-Ohio Valley Conference team as a defensive back, and as the quarterback, he was chosen by the OVC coaches as the Offensive Player of the Year. He also received an Honorable Mention Little All-American in 1963 and 1964. Consequently, he was inducted into the APSU Sports Hall of Fame in 1981.

After graduating from APSU in 1965 with a degree in mathematics and physics, he became a football graduate assistant for two years while working on a master’s degree in mathematics at Tennessee Technological University. After obtaining his graduate degree, he became a full-time professor and football coach for one year. While he was at Tennessee Tech, he was mentored by Coach Wilburn Tucker, the head football coach.

His next stop was two years at Battle Ground Academy as a math teacher and defensive coordinator before heading to his permanent home at Brentwood Academy.

In 1970 Coach Flatt became the Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, and Head of the math department at Brentwood Academy. Coach Flatt built the Eagles’ program where he became one of Tennessee’s all-time winningest high school football coaches. He was the Head Coach at BA for 34 years, retiring with an overall record of 355-86-3 which was the best all-time record in Tennessee at that time. Among the active coaches in 2006, he became the eighth winningest coach in the nation. His teams went to the state finals twenty times in Coach Flatt’s career and won ten state championships.

During his retirement from BA, Carlton decided to return to teaching math at Eagleville High School for three years and then became an adjunct professor at Belmont University for three more years before leaving the teaching profession. In 2010, he went on to coach five undefeated seasons for Brentwood Academy middle school teams.

Carlton and his wife Judy were able to enjoy traveling, gardening, and spending time with their grandchildren, watching them participate in various sports and activities. He always loved time spent with family and friends. He was a faithful member of Forest Hills Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching Sunday School most of his adult life. His faith in Jesus was always very important to him all throughout his life.

Our family would like to express deep gratitude to all of his friends who called, sent cards, paid visits, and brought food (especially the strawberry or peach milkshakes!). The amazing and loving care team provided by Teresa Suedekum and her “earth angels” will always hold a special place in our hearts.

We also want to express our sincere appreciation for the wonderful support given to us by Alive Hospice. Our hearts are full with all of the kindness and love extended to our family at this difficult time of loss.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 – 6:00pm on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Brentwood Academy, 219 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027.

If you would like, feel free to wear red, blue, or Brentwood Academy Gear.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Carlton, please visit the Tribute Wall.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.

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