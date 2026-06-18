Spring Hill Teen Honored for Saving Father’s Life During Cardiac Emergency

A Spring Hill teenager is being recognized for his quick thinking and lifesaving actions after helping save his father’s life during a medical emergency on Christmas Eve.

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During Monday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the Spring Hill Fire Department presented 16-year-old Dimitri Georgalos with the Phoenix Award for his actions on Dec. 24, 2025.

According to city officials, Dimitri’s father, Frank Georgalos, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed unconscious at their home. Despite having no formal CPR certification, Dimitri immediately began performing CPR while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.

Officials said the CPR provided by Dimitri helped sustain his father until personnel from the Spring Hill Fire Department and emergency medical services reached the scene. Frank Georgalos regained circulation and was transported to the hospital with a pulse.

The Phoenix Award is presented to responders and citizens whose actions contribute to a cardiac arrest patient achieving a return of circulation and arriving at the hospital with a pulse. Spring Hill Fire Department officials said Dimitri is only the fifth recipient of the award since it was established three years ago.

The City of Spring Hill praised Dimitri for his courage, composure, and determination during an extremely stressful situation, calling him an outstanding example of character, bravery, and community spirit.

City officials noted that Frank Georgalos, a local business owner and well-known member of the Spring Hill community, likely would not be alive today without his son’s heroic efforts.