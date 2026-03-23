Gladys Gonzalez, born in Chihuahua, Mexico, on April 23, 1958, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2026, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with illness. She was a strong and amazing woman, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, whose love of God guided her life, strengthened her through hardship, and shaped the way she cared for others.

Gladys lived her life with compassion, humility, and unwavering devotion. Her faith was not only something she believed, but something she lived every day through her kindness, generosity, and love for her family and those she met. She found comfort and strength in her relationship with God, especially in her final days.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and her greatest joy was being with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Monter; her son-in-law, Brandon Monter; her grandson, Brandon Monter; and her granddaughter, Amber Monter, along with other loved ones who remained by her side throughout her journey.

In her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and in the presence of the Lord she loved so deeply.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” — John 14:6

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Funeral Services Provided By Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin 206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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