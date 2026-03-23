Mary Martha Sutton, affectionately known as Martha, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. Born Mary Martha Miller on November 3, 1926, in Memphis, Tennessee, she lived a life marked by devotion to her family, community involvement, and unwavering kindness.

Martha was a cherished member of St. Phillips Catholic Church, where her faith was a cornerstone throughout her long and full life. Her commitment to service extended beyond the church walls; she proudly volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, offering comfort and support to countless patients. In addition to her charitable endeavors, Martha was actively engaged in social and community organizations, including Beta Sigma Phi, the Red Hat Ladies of Franklin, and Toastmasters International. These affiliations reflected her warmth, leadership, and zest for life.

Above all her accomplishments, Martha cherished her family above all else. She was the beloved wife of David Joseph Sutton, to whom she was married for 64 years until his passing. Together, they raised a family that stood as a testament to her love and guidance. Martha is survived by her devoted children: Debbie (Rick) Muller, Terry Joseph Sutton, Bridget Anne Sutton, and Timothy Louis Sutton. Her legacy is carried forward by her grandchildren, Vincent Sutton, Cynthia Sutton, Beth (Matthew) Tyson, Amanda (Richard) Pollard, Meredith Muller, and Grant (Mimi) Muller. She also found joy in her great-grandchildren Marielle, Miller, Beau Tyson, and James and Sophie Muller, who brought her immense pride and happiness.

Martha’s family mourns the loss of other loved ones who preceded her in death: her parents, James and Zora Miller; her dear husband David Joseph Sutton; her brothers, James Miller and Burnis Gibson; and grandchildren Angela Sutton and David Sutton. Their memories live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A visitation will be held on April 1, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Tennessee, followed immediately by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Burial will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 2:00. These services offer an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to honor Martha’s life and legacy.

Mary Martha Sutton’s life was a beacon of love, service, and steadfast devotion. Her gentle spirit, warm smile, and generous heart touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. She leaves behind a family who cherished her above all and a community forever grateful for her presence among them. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Phillips Catholic Church in Franklin or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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