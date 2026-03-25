Mischon Rae Ramey (née Stigleman), 61, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026.

Mischon was born on November 2, 1964, in Portland, Indiana, to Wendell and Diana Stigleman. She grew up with a bright spirit and a natural warmth that drew people to her from an early age. She attended Ball State University, where she was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and was honored as Miss Ball State in 1986.

Mischon built a meaningful and impactful career at Vanderbilt University Graduate Medical School, where she served as a Senior IT Program Manager. In her work, she faithfully supported medical residents, combining her intelligence and dedication with a genuine care for people that left a lasting impression on colleagues and students alike.

Above all, Mischon was known for her warmth, kindness, and grace. She had a beautiful smile that could light up a room and a wonderful sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. She loved her family deeply and cherished time spent with those she held dear. Her presence made people feel seen, valued, and loved.

She is survived by her loving parents, Wendell and Diana Stigleman; her sister, Andrea Mixon (Derek Mixon), and niece, Vivian Mixon; her daughter, Hannah Speck (Daniel Speck), her treasured grandchildren, Warren Speck, Marianne Speck, and Ethan Speck; her son Jack Ramey (fiancée Allison Clower); and her fiancée, Michael Murdock.

Mischon’s life was a gift to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her gentle spirit, her unwavering love for her family, and the joy she brought into the lives of others.

Funeral Services Provided By Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville

9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email