Doane Hammond Mize, 80, a resident of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2026. She was born January 29, 1946 in Montgomery, Alabama, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1963. She attended the University of Alabama. She was predeceased by her husband Renny Mize.

Doane began working as a high school English teacher, and then as a full-time mom to three children. She was active in Kingwood Methodist Church where she was a member of the Agape Sunday School class. She was also actively involved with National Charity League, Mother’s Against Cancer, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Doane enjoyed watching Alabama football, painting, sewing, decorating, all kinds of craft projects, and working at Sterling Events in Kingwood. She was an amazing cook and gracious hostess, with both family and friends. A resident of Brentwood, TN and Kingwood for over 40 years, she made lifelong friendships with many and enjoyed spending time with them. As a grandmother, Dede supported her grandchildren in many ways, and was a faithful supporter in the bleachers, at recitals, and poolside. She is an example to us all and led a life that we can all hope to equal.

Survivors include sister Melanie Hammond Howell (George) of Montgomery, Alabama, nephew Clint Howell (Emanuela) of Hoover, Alabama, and Courtney Howell McCrory (Scott) of Birmingham, Alabama. Three grandnephews and niece include CJ Howell of Ames, Iowa, Tyler and Mary Kate McCrory of Birmingham, Alabama. Three children include Michael Mize (Jill) and Mimi Mize Lawson (Clay) of Kingwood, Texas, and Molly Mize Thompson (Conor) of Sugar Land, Texas. Eight grandchildren include Grace Mize of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Grant Mize of Cumming, Georgia, Travis and Blake Lawson of College Station, Texas, Shelby Lawson of Kingwood, Texas, Reid Thompson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Chloe and Annie Reese Thompson of Sugar Land, Texas.

Services will be conducted at Leak-Memory Chapel in Montgomery at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Gather and fellowship will begin at 1:30 pm prior to the service. Inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery will follow immediately after the service at 3:00 pm.

The family thanks the compassionate caregivers at Loving Comfort Senior Care for the past two and a half years, and Devotion Hospice in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to Kingwood Methodist Church, www.kingwoodmethodist.org or P.O. Box 6989, Kingwood, Texas 77325.

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This obituary was published by Darst Funeral Home.

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