It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alicia Restrepo Hernandez — a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and dear friend to many. She passed away peacefully at her home in Armenia, Colombia on March 8, 2026, at the age of 80. She was surrounded by the love of her family, just as she had surrounded so many with her own love throughout her life. Alicia was reunited with her parents Francisco and Alicia Restrepo, sister Ana Isabel and brother Francisco.

Alicia was born on March 3, 1946, in Medellín, Colombia. She was a woman of wisdom beyond measure, always putting others before herself with extraordinary empathy and kindness. Her love for life and laughter was contagious and her smile could light up a room. She carried herself with grace and effortless elegance throughout her life, even in her final moments. She will be remembered as a woman whose compassion, patience and strength shaped the lives of those around her. Her deep faith in God shaped the way she loved and cared for others, and it remained her constant source of peace and strength throughout her life.

Left to cherish Alicia’s memory are her loving husband Carlos Hernandez, cherished children Juan Carlos (Sebrina) of Greensboro, NC, Alvaro Jose (Mikki) of Athens, GA, and Carolina (Alvaro) of Spring Hill, TN, and beloved grandchildren Riley, Graham, Evan, Olivia, Nicolas, Sofia, and Lucia. Alicia’s greatest joy in life was her family, and she dedicated herself fully to their happiness and well-being. They brought her endless pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them. They will forever remember her love, warmth, and strength. Alicia also leaves behind her loving sisters, Stella and Marines, along with countless family members and dear friends whom she loved deeply.

Though she is no longer physically with us, her spirit, love, and remarkable strength will live on forever in the stories we share and the memories we hold dear. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Rest in peace, Alicia. You are beloved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday, April 24th at 2:30 pm (with the Eulogy starting at 2:20pm) followed by a celebration of life reception at 3:30pm at the parish’s reception hall. Please visit this website again at a later date for information on how to join the funeral remotely. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Cure PSP (https://www.psp.org).

Spanish translation:

Es con profundo pesar que anunciamos el fallecimiento de nuestra querida Alicia Restrepo Hernández — una esposa, madre, abuela, tía, hermana y amiga entrañable para muchos. Falleció en paz en su hogar en Armenia, Colombia, el 8 de marzo de 2026, a la edad de 80 años. Estuvo rodeada del amor de su familia, tal como ella rodeó a tantos con su propio amor a lo largo de su vida. Alicia se reunió con sus padres Francisco y Alicia Restrepo, su hermana Ana Isabel y su hermano Francisco.

Alicia nació el 3 de marzo de 1946 en Medellín, Colombia. Fue una mujer de sabiduría inconmensurable, siempre poniendo a los demás antes que a sí misma con una empatía y bondad extraordinarias. Su amor por la vida y la risa era contagioso, y su sonrisa podía iluminar cualquier habitación. Se condujo con gracia y una elegancia natural durante toda su vida, incluso en sus últimos momentos. Será recordada como una mujer cuya compasión, paciencia y fortaleza moldearon la vida de quienes la rodeaban. Su profunda fe en Dios guió la manera en que amó y cuidó a los demás, y fue una fuente constante de paz y fortaleza a lo largo de su vida.

Quedan para atesorar la memoria de Alicia su amado esposo Carlos Hernández, sus queridos hijos Juan Carlos (Sebrina) de Greensboro, NC, Álvaro José (Mikki) de Athens, GA, y Carolina (Álvaro) de Spring Hill, TN, y sus adorados nietos Riley, Graham, Evan, Olivia, Nicolás, Sofía y Lucía. La mayor alegría de Alicia en la vida era su familia, y se dedicó por completo a su felicidad y bienestar. Ellos le brindaron un orgullo y una alegría infinitos, y ella atesoraba cada momento que pasaba con ellos. Siempre recordarán su amor, calidez y fortaleza. Alicia también deja atrás a sus queridas hermanas, Stella y Marines, junto con innumerables familiares y queridos amigos a quienes amaba profundamente.

Aunque ya no está físicamente con nosotros, su espíritu, su amor y su notable fortaleza vivirán para siempre en las historias que compartimos y en los recuerdos que guardamos con cariño. Será profundamente extrañada y recordada con amor por su familia y por todos los que tuvieron el privilegio de conocerla. Descansa en paz, Alicia. Eres amada más allá de las palabras y extrañada más allá de toda medida.

Se celebrará una misa fúnebre en la Iglesia Católica Our Lady of Grace en Greensboro, Carolina del Norte, el viernes 24 de abril a las 2:30 p. m. (con el elogio comenzando a las 2:20 p. m.), seguida de una recepción en celebración de la vida a las 3:30 p. m. en el salón parroquial. Por favor, visite este sitio web nuevamente en una fecha posterior para obtener información sobre cómo unirse al funeral de manera remota. En lugar de flores, la familia solicita amablemente que se hagan donaciones a Cure PSP (https://www.psp.org).

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

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