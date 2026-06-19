Franklin Hosts Free Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence This July 4th

Start Independence Day with a dose of history at the America 250 Community Celebration on Saturday, July 4, at the Williamson County Archives and Museum, 611 W. Main Street in downtown Franklin. MORE FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

The free event begins at 9 a.m. and expands on Williamson County’s longtime Independence Day tradition of the Lt. Andrew Crockett Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution’s public reading of the Declaration of Independence. This year’s celebration commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence with live music, living history demonstrations, educational exhibits and family-friendly activities.

The Williamson County Community Band, directed by Karen Ranney, will open the morning with patriotic favorites before the community gathers to hear the words that helped shape a nation during the annual Declaration of Independence reading.

Families can explore Revolutionary War encampments, color guard presentations, fife and drum performances, Patriot Chest artifacts, patriotic crafts and coloring activities, a Junior Militia experience for children and photo opportunities with Revolutionary-era cutouts and costumed interpreters.

At 11 a.m., the Old Glory Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will present its original puppet show, Paper and Pen—Mice and Men: An America 250 Tale, an interactive production designed to introduce children to the ideas of independence and self-government through humor and storytelling.

Admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear patriotic colors and arrive early before heading to Franklin’s other Independence Day festivities. In the event of inclement weather, activities will move indoors at the Williamson County Archives and Museum.