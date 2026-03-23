Herbert Core Marlin, a devoted family man, respected veteran, and dedicated professional, passed away on March 19, 2026, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 30, 1932, in Franklin, Tennessee, Herbert led a life marked by commitment—to his country, his career, his faith, and his beloved family.

Herbert proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany after the Korean War, a chapter of his life that he held with great honor. Following his military service, Herbert also had a career with Baird-Ward Printing, where he worked diligently and retired from at the age of 65. His dedication and work ethic were further demonstrated in his subsequent ten years of service with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). Throughout his life, Herbert was deeply connected to the land he tended with care, enjoying gardening, mowing his grass, and maintaining his property with pride.

He was a man of faith who loved the Lord and found strength and comfort in his spiritual beliefs. Herbert’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly his military service and the family he cherished above all else. Herbert served as a Elder of Old Hope Church of Christ. Herbert loved reading and studying his Bible daily.

Herbert is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Mary Helen Holt Marlin, who stood by his side through many seasons of life. He leaves behind his children Brenda (Thomas) King, Jeff Marlin, and Danny (Melinda) Marlin; grandchildren Anthony King, Lori (Jason) Collier, Ashley (Brandon) Stanley, Zachary Marlin, Lelia Marlin, Sarah Marlin, Dennis (Sierra) Marlin, Dylan Marlin, and Austin (Reagan) Marlin; and great-grandchildren Jakob (Leanna) Collier, Layla and Ruby Collier, Aiden, Princeton, Chandler Marlin, Junior Patton, Easton, Holden, Wyatt, and Georgia Marlin. Herbert also is survived by his sister Mary Sadler, son-in-law Kenny Yowell, countless nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Dove Wilson and members of the Old Hope Church of Christ.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lelia (Poteete) Marlin; his brothers Leonard, Jack, Charles, Walter Lee, and Joe Marlin Jr.; his sisters Mildred Pulley and Beverly Spurgeon; his daughter Vickie Yowell; and grandson Daniel Yowell.

A visitation will be held to honor Herbert’s memory on March 24, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by additional visitations on March 25, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. All will take place at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. With Aiden Princeton, Dylan Marlin, Austin Marlin, Zach Marlin, Dennis Marlin, Jakob Collier & Anthony King serving as pallbearers. The funeral service will be held on March 25, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the same location, followed by burial at 2:00 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Gardens, also situated at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN

The family respectfully acknowledges those who wish to remember Herbert through memorials, which can be made to: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief or Leoni Church of Christ, P.O. Box 7506, McMinnville, TN 37111.

Herbert Core Marlin’s legacy is one of steadfast dedication, love, and service. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through the family he treasured and the values he steadfastly carried throughout his life.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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