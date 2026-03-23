Robert Steven “Bob” Sykes, 70, of Hale, Missouri, passed away on March 18, 2026, at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bob was born on January 6, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert Sykes, Jr. and Ruth Ann (Koetting) Sykes. He grew up with a strong work ethic and a love for the outdoors that stayed with him throughout his life.

On April 21, 1979, Bob was united in marriage to Terri Marie (Vroom) Sykes, and together they built a life centered on family, hard work, and simple joys.

Bob spent nearly 36 years working as an assembler for General Motors. He worked as the Leeds Local #93 Union Representative from 1986 – 1987 until its closing. He then went and joined Saturn until it was reabsorbed by General Motors in 2007, then went to Spring Hill, Tennessee where he worked until his retirement in 2013. He was known as a dedicated worker and a strong advocate for his fellow employees.

Outside of work, Bob found happiness in the outdoors. He faithfully mowed his lawn, always dreamed of being a farmer, and enjoyed working on cars. Hunting and fishing were among his favorite pastimes, and he cherished the time spent outside. Bob had a gift for conversation and was well known for his memorable “Bob-isms,” which brought laughter and wisdom to those around him.

Bob was baptized in the Baptist Church and grew up in the Lutheran faith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Terri Sykes of the home; three sons, Travis Lee Sykes, Chad Steven Sykes, and Nathan David Sykes; two grandchildren, Milo and Hunter Sykes; one brother, Dennis Keith Sykes; his mother, Ruth Ann Sykes; and extended family including his brother-in-law Randy Vroom and wife Margie, and niece Alexis Vroom.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sykes, Jr., and his father and mother-in-law, John and Helen Vroom.

Bob will be remembered for his hardworking nature, his love of family, and his ability to bring a smile to others through his words and stories.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 27, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor David Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends that evening beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Sumner, Missouri.

Memorials to Leeds Retiree Local #93 may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

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This obituary was published by Wright Funeral Home.

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