Paul Granville Williams, Jr. age 53 of Franklin, TN passed away on March 19, 2026. He was born on June 6, 1972 to the late Paul Granville Williams, Sr. and Essie B. Johnson Williams. Paul was known to be an avid collector of all things. He took great pride in his extensive coin collections.

Paul is survived by his aunt, Tiny Johnson; special cousins, Ruby (Carey) Cox of Fairview, TN and Amanda Cartwright of Fairview, TN; caregivers, Rachel and Artresha and many other loving family members.

A graveside service will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at Holt Family Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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