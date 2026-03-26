David John Nichols “Dave”, age 59, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on March 21, 2026.

He was born on July 20, 1966, in Manchester, England, to John Nicholls and Joy Nicholls. Dave relocated to Nashville with his career at British Aerospace, where he worked as a Logistics Manager, beginning his life in America nearly 39 years ago.

After his time with British Aerospace, Dave worked at Brentwood Country Club, where he formed many lasting friendships and discovered a love for golf that he carried with him throughout his life. In his final career chapter, he worked at Cool Springs Wine and Spirits, where he truly thrived-turning customers into friends.

Dave was also one of the founding members of the Manchester United Nashville Chapter, sharing his lifelong passion for football and his hometown club with a community of fellow supporters.

Standing 6’6″, Dave was a proud Brit with a heart of gold who never met a stranger. If he called you “Mate,” he meant it. He had a special way of making people feel loved, always greeting those close to him with a warm hug and a kiss.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John Nicholls and Joy Nicholls, and his uncle, John Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Tracey, of Nashville, Tennessee, his sister, Diane Nicholls, of Manchester, England and his beloved cat Murphy.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests the donations be made to the charity of your choice.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel.

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