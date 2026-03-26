Bobby Alden Rutledge, Sr., age 87, of Franklin, TN passed away March 24, 2026. He was born in Spring Hill, TN to the late B.A. Rutledge and Minnie Rutledge.

Bobby attended Brentwood United Methodist Church. He was a Mason for over 60 years, serving as Worshipful Master in 1966 at the Hiram Lodge #7. Bobby was also instrumental in starting the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, where he served as President.

He made his career as a barber, serving the Brentwood community for over 60 years. Bobby enjoyed travelling and riding his motorcycle, taking many trips out west.

He is preceded in death by his wives, Mary Nell Yates Rutledge and Ruth Johnson Rutledge; infant son, Henry Alden Rutledge; brothers, Jay Rutledge and Claude Rutledge; and sister, Annie Ruth Harris.

He is survived by his wife, Maudene Rutledge; sons, Bobby (Michelle) Rutledge, Jr. and Darin (Kelley) Rutledge; grandchildren, Logan Rutledge, Morgan (Tristan) Greene, Dustin Rutledge, Hunter Rutledge, Jameson Shannon and Katherine Shannon; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Lily, Addison and Russell; step-children, Pam (John) Coggins and Cliff (Margaret) Pewitt; and many other loving family members.

A Masonic Service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6–8 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Logan Rutledge, Dustin Rutledge, Hunter Rutledge, James Gary, Joe Spencer Gary and Jeff Officer. Members of Hiram Mason Lodge #7 will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Hiram Lodge #7 in Bobby’s memory. Arrangements are entrusted to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email