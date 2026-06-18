The Chicks Bring 20 Year Anniversary Tour to Nashville

Thirteen-time Grammy® Award winners The Chicks have announced their return to the road with the Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour in celebration of their record-breaking studio album Taking the Long Way.

Announcing the news on social media, The Chicks stated, “Taking The Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour announced! Still not ready to make nice.”

The 16-city tour will stop in Nashville on October 16th at The Truth (440 Chestnut St, Nashville, TN 37203). Purchase tickets here.

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About The Chicks

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 Grammy® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades.

After a nearly 14-year hiatus, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. The album has been hailed as the band’s most uninhibited, modern, progressive, and original work ever.