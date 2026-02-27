Recent Williamson County Obituaries for February 27, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 20 and February 27, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

Elliott Orlandus Waters

Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary H. Canterbury

Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Irmgard Louise Williams

Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Laura Nelle Drury Connor

Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jennie May Jones

Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Evan James Ledbetter

Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Don Lee Cobb

Published: February 25, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Asa Hickman Jewell, III

Published: February 25, 2026 – Link to full obituary

John Dorris Taylor

Published: February 25, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Olivia Kim Logan

Published: February 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Spann

Published: February 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Harold “Craig” Bradley

Published: February 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary

David C. Blakey

Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Michael Doyle Leech

Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Marcia (Marny) Yenzer

Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Mary Lou Jackson Smithson

Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Jennifer Lynn (Patton) Flaugher

Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Kenneth Edward “Ed” Alexander

Published: February 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Tony White

Published: February 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary

William Seaborn “Brett” Jones

Published: February 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Judith Clevidence

Published: February 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Dr. Thomas Michael Bulle

Published: February 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary

Tamara Pfeffer

Published: February 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source.

