Recent Williamson County Obituaries for February 27, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Williamson Source between February 20 and February 27, 2026. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
Elliott Orlandus Waters
Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary H. Canterbury
Published: February 27, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Irmgard Louise Williams
Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Laura Nelle Drury Connor
Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jennie May Jones
Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Evan James Ledbetter
Published: February 26, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Don Lee Cobb
Published: February 25, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Asa Hickman Jewell, III
Published: February 25, 2026 – Link to full obituary
John Dorris Taylor
Published: February 25, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Olivia Kim Logan
Published: February 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Spann
Published: February 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Harold “Craig” Bradley
Published: February 24, 2026 – Link to full obituary
David C. Blakey
Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Michael Doyle Leech
Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Marcia (Marny) Yenzer
Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Mary Lou Jackson Smithson
Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Jennifer Lynn (Patton) Flaugher
Published: February 23, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Kenneth Edward “Ed” Alexander
Published: February 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Tony White
Published: February 22, 2026 – Link to full obituary
William Seaborn “Brett” Jones
Published: February 21, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Judith Clevidence
Published: February 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Dr. Thomas Michael Bulle
Published: February 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
Tamara Pfeffer
Published: February 20, 2026 – Link to full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Williamson Source.
