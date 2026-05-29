City of Franklin’s Fourth Of July Celebration to Return to Harlinsdale Farm With Music And Family Fun

Hosted by Friends of Franklin Parks in conjunction with the City of Franklin and the City of Franklin Parks Department, Franklin’s annual Fourth of July celebration will take place Friday, July 4, 2026, at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

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In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the park will once again serve as a prime viewing location for the City of Franklin’s Fourth of July fireworks show, presented by WAKM.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food vendors and activities for children leading up to the fireworks display. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with Nashville School of Rock performing from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hippies and Cowboys will headline the evening’s entertainment.

Families can also enjoy a dedicated kids area featuring games and crafts, while a variety of food and dessert vendors will be on site with items available for purchase. Vendors scheduled to attend include Mojo’s Tacos, Mikey’s Pizza, Haole Boys, Buffalo Texas Sausage, Padrino’s Pops, Yazka Cantu, Moosic City Ice Cream, Aces Kettle Corn, Puckett’s, Smokin Butz BBQ, Apple Spice and Chillz on Wheels. Water, soft drinks, beer and wine will also be available.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to settle in for an evening under the summer sky, with fireworks expected to begin around 9 p.m.

Outside coolers will not be permitted inside the Tractor Supply Co. Arena or paddocks, and outside alcohol is prohibited in all city parks. Fireworks and sparklers are also not permitted within Franklin city limits and are strictly prohibited in city parks.