Home Weather 5/29/26: Overcast with a Low of 71 and High of 78; Light...

5/29/26: Overcast with a Low of 71 and High of 78; Light Winds and Moderate Rain Showers Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 72.5°F and a light wind from the southeast at 4.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far this evening.

Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F, while the low was 70.5°F. Moderate rain showers were forecasted with a precipitation chance of 68%, resulting in a total of 0.28 in of rain for the day. This evening’s low is expected to be around 71.2°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 4.5 mph and the continuation of overcast skies.

Tonight, the chance of rain remains at 68%, as humidity levels will likely stay elevated. No severe weather alerts or warnings are currently active for the area, allowing for a calm night ahead.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
71°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
68% chance · 0.28 in
Now
73°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 78°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 82°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 75°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 55°F Overcast
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