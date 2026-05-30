5/29/26: Overcast with a Low of 71 and High of 78; Light Winds and Moderate Rain Showers Earlier Today

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 72.5°F and a light wind from the southeast at 4.5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far this evening.
Earlier today, the high reached 77.9°F, while the low was 70.5°F. Moderate rain showers were forecasted with a precipitation chance of 68%, resulting in a total of 0.28 in of rain for the day. This evening’s low is expected to be around 71.2°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 4.5 mph and the continuation of overcast skies.
Tonight, the chance of rain remains at 68%, as humidity levels will likely stay elevated. No severe weather alerts or warnings are currently active for the area, allowing for a calm night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|78°F
|71°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|81°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|82°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|75°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|77°F
|55°F
|Overcast
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