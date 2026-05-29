Home Weather 5/29/26: Overcast with High 78, Low 71, Wind 8, Rain likely tonight...

5/29/26: Overcast with High 78, Low 71, Wind 8, Rain likely tonight with slight showers expected

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.4 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and dipped to a low of 70.5°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 70.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts potentially reaching up to 8.5 mph. There is a 57% chance of light rain showers later this evening.

Looking ahead, the precipitation total for today is anticipated to be around 0.42 in, with moderate rain showers expected throughout the night. Rain activity will likely continue into the morning hours tomorrow, so residents should be prepared for wet conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
71°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
57% chance · 0.42 in
Now
76°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 78°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 79°F 68°F Rain: slight
Sunday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 84°F 61°F Drizzle: light
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