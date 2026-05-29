5/29/26: Overcast with High 78, Low 71, Wind 8, Rain likely tonight with slight showers expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 75.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.4 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no precipitation reported so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and dipped to a low of 70.5°F. For tonight, expect temperatures to fall to a low of 70.9°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts potentially reaching up to 8.5 mph. There is a 57% chance of light rain showers later this evening.

Looking ahead, the precipitation total for today is anticipated to be around 0.42 in, with moderate rain showers expected throughout the night. Rain activity will likely continue into the morning hours tomorrow, so residents should be prepared for wet conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 71°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 57% chance · 0.42 in Now 76°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 78°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 79°F 68°F Rain: slight Sunday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 81°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 75°F 58°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 84°F 61°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>