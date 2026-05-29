Fairview To Celebrate Fourth of July With Music, Family Fun And Fireworks July 3

The City of Fairview’s 15th Annual July 3rd Celebration returns to City Hall (7100 City Center Cir, Fairview, TN) on Friday, July 3, bringing a full lineup of entertainment, food and patriotic fun for all ages. Gates open at 2 p.m. for the free community celebration, which will feature multiple food trucks, kids activities and free giveaways, including event T-shirts while supplies last.

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This year’s musical lineup includes local and regional performers set to keep the festive energy going throughout the day. Featured artists include Kolby Oakley, a rising local country and rock performer, Brian Rhea, a local singer-songwriter performing familiar favorites, and Nashville School of Rock, showcasing young musicians playing crowd-favorite hits.

Headlining this year’s celebration is Rubiks Groove, known for bringing high-energy performances packed with pop, rock and hip-hop hits from the 1980s and 1990s.

As the summer celebration winds down, the night sky will light up with a fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets so you and your family can relax and enjoy an evening of music, community and red, white and blue fun. No tickets are required, and the event is free to attend.