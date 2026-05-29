Southern Land Company Expands Service Portfolio With Launch of SLC Lending

Southern Land Company (SLC), a leading national real estate firm with extensive, multidisciplinary expertise spanning master-planned communities, single-family homebuilding, multifamily development, and mixed-use environments, has announced the launch of SLC Lending, a new in-house mortgage division that marks a significant evolution of the company’s vertically integrated operating model.

The introduction of SLC Lending represents a strategic expansion of the company’s full service approach, with areas of expertise already spanning development, design, infrastructure, construction, homebuilding, property management, and garden services across multiple U.S. markets. Additionally, the launch reflects a broader shift across the housing industry, in which developers and real estate companies are increasingly integrating lending capabilities to create a more seamless, end-to-end homebuying experience.

“Our strength has always been our ability to think holistically about how people live, from the land we plan to the homes we build and the communities we shape,” said Tim Downey, Founder and CEO of SLC. “In today’s housing market, where financing has become one of the most complex parts of the process, bringing that capability in-house allows us to deliver greater certainty and control for our buyers. SLC Lending is a natural extension of that philosophy and enables us to deliver a more cohesive, thoughtful experience across every stage of the homebuyer’s journey.”

From the outset, SLC Lending is designed to work closely with the builder and sales process, delivering market-specific financing while creating a more streamlined and coordinated experience for SLC homebuyers by improving communication, alignment, and visibility across all parties involved, helping drive a more predictable and efficient transaction from application to closing.

“As our footprint expands nationally, alignment across every part of the process becomes increasingly critical,” said Brian Sewell, President and COO of SLC. “SLC Lending allows us to deliver greater predictability, efficiency, and transparency to our buyers, while reinforcing the foundation for long-term growth. We are intentionally focused on delivering the most competitive financing possible and doing everything we can to ensure more customers achieve home ownership within our communities.”

To lead the initiative, Southern Land Company has appointed Bobby Frank, a seasoned mortgage executive with a track record of building and scaling a national lending company. He previously led a mortgage platform over a 28-year period, as the first employee, growing it from a startup into a top 10 national lender that funded more than $125 billion in residential loans, bringing a full-cycle understanding of origination, underwriting, and real estate valuation to the long-term growth and scaling of SLC Lending.

SLC Lending will initially launch in core markets where Southern Land Company has established master-planned and single-family home communities, including Colorado, Texas, and Tennessee, and will expand alongside SLC Homes into additional regions.

“This is a unique opportunity to build a modern mortgage platform from the ground up within a highly successful real estate development and property management company,” said Bobby Frank, Vice President, Mortgage Operations. “Our focus is simple: build a culture focused on taking great care of the homebuyer while delivering a more efficient and predictable experience from application to closing. While we’re launching with a strong foundation in our homebuilding business, the long-term goal is to build a platform that will extend beyond just supporting our own communities, serving homebuyers across purchase and refinance transactions while partnering with real estate professionals and other builders, with an eye toward servicing our own originations over time.”

SLC’s portfolio spans a diverse range of residential environments, from large-scale master-planned communities to more intimate single-family developments reflecting the company’s depth of expertise across multiple housing typologies and markets throughout the United States. Notable communities include:

● Westhaven — 1,500-acre, 3,500-home master-planned community in Franklin, Tennessee

● LaurelBrooke — nearly 600-acre luxury master-planned community in Franklin, Tennessee

● Carronbridge — master-planned community in Franklin, Tennessee

● Fairington — 373-acre, 700-home master-planned community in Nolensville, Tennessee

● Windstone — master-planned community in Brentwood, Tennessee

● Lunaroya — 66-homesite community in Dripping Springs, Texas

● Tucker Hill — master-planned community in McKinney, Texas

● Westerly — 800-acre, 3,100-home master-planned community in Erie, Colorado