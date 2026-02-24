Harold “Craig” Bradley

Feb 16, 2026

Kendallville – Harold “Craig” Bradley, 66, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026, surrounded by his family, in Kendallville. Craig was born on November 10, 1959, to Clayton and Mary (Hileman) Bradley, in Rockledge, Florida. He worked in CNC at Reliable, since he graduated high school.

To his son, Craig was the most caring person in the world. He would do anything for you. He was the best parent anyone could’ve asked for, and he loved his family until the end. He truly enjoyed spending Sundays watching NASCAR with his dad and son. His brothers and sister remember his smile, his sense of humor, and the fact that he was always up for a game. Anyone who knew him can easily picture him with a frisbee, some kind of ball to throw, a golf club or a horseshoe in his hand.

Surviving Craig are his children Thomas Bradley, of Kendallville, and Alyssa Bradley, of Garrett, Indiana; brothers Keith (Lori) Bradley, of Franklin, TN, Byron (Rebecca Walsh-Bradley) Bradley, of Walthan, MA, and Darin Bradley, of Spring Hill, TN; sister Karen Lahee, of Kendallville; grandson Shiloh Dean Richards, and a grandbaby on the way.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Mary Bradley, brother Kenneth Bradley, and brother Rick Bradley.

A memorial service will take place at 1:00pm, Friday, February 27, 2026, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St, Avilla, Indiana. Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11:00a to 1:00p, Friday, February 27, 2026, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Swan Cemetery, LaOtto, Indiana.

Care of the Bradley family by Haper Funeral Homes, Albion & Avilla.

Published by KPCNews on Feb. 24, 2026.

