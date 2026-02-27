Citizens for Brentwood Green Space Welcomes New Board Member

The Citizens for Brentwood Green Space is pleased to announce that Kim Mueller has rejoined their Board of Directors following this week’s annual meeting.

Ms. Mueller moved to Brentwood in 1995 with her husband, Lloyd, and their two sons, Chris and Connor. Ms. Mueller’s experience includes working as a correspondent for The Washington Post and The New York Times, as well as reporting for newspapers in Charlotte, Orlando, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C.

Ms. Mueller has volunteered at Brentwood United Methodist Church and for the Boy Scouts of America as Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop #93 and Den Leader for Pack #144 in Brentwood. Additionally, while temporarily living in Kansas City, MO, she served on the Downtown Neighborhood Association board and initiated its first Parking Day celebration.

Ms. Mueller recently retired and enjoys gardening, teaching at Boiling Springs Academy, hiking local park trails, traveling internationally, and actively participating as a member of the Brentwood Green Space board.

