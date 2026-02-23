David C. Blakey, of Russell Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Russell County Hospital. He was 77 years, 6 months, and 27 days of age.

David was born in the Hayes Chapel Community of Russell County, on July 25, 1948, one of six children born to the union of the late John Sidney and Susie Campbell Blakey. David was a graduate of Russell County High School and later received his associates degree from Lindsey Wilson College. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. David was the owner/operator of Tri-County Machine Shop for 35 years. David loved his work and considered it his hobby and vacation. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop and watching western movies.

While his children were young, David was very involved in local little league baseball and basketball programs and the Cub Scouts. David later served 16 years as a member of the Russell Springs City Council and was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Christine Grider Blakey, of Russell Springs, whom he wed on August 1, 1976; his children, Tiffany (and Brian) Eberhard, of Franklin, Tennessee, Adam (and Amy) Blakey, of Richmond, Virginia, and Jason (and Autumn Taylor) Blakey, of Sappington, Missouri; his brothers, John (and Marilyn) Blakey, of Columbia, Kenneth (and Ann) Blakey, of Russell Springs, his sisters, Faye (and the late Edwin) Morgan, of Jamestown, Joyce (and Randall) Conner, of Jamestown, and JoNell (and the late Joe Keith) Selby, of Russell Springs; four grandsons, Brady Eberhard, Blakey Eberhard, Sully Blakey, and Theo Blakey; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents and brothers-in-law, David was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Ollie.

Funeral services are 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Bernard Funeral Home, with Brother Steve Corbin officiating. Burial will follow in the Veteran’s Section of Russell Springs City Cemetery with full military honors by the Russell County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Tuesday, at Bernard Funeral Home.

David’s family and friends will be pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Russell County Honor Guard. Donations can be made at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements for David C. Blakey are under the care and direction of Bernard Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.bernardfuneralhome.com.

