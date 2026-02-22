Kenneth Edward “Ed” Alexander, age 78 of Thompson Station, TN went to his heavenly home on February 18, 2026. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Judy Woosley Alexander; three children, Jennifer Alexander, Sean (Sabrina) Alexander and Greg (Kellie) Finney; four grandchildren, Claire Alexander, Alex Finney, Will (Amanda) Farris and Sarah (Justin) Luther; and three great grandchildren, Asher Finney, Bennett Farris and Ava Luther.

During a successful business career, Ed felt challenged to refocus his life on trying to make a difference in the lives of others. Encouraged by a speaker at one of the early Promise Keepers gatherings, Ed chose 1 Corinthians 15:58 (NIV) as his life verse, defining his purpose. “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”

Ed and Judy were longtime residents of Franklin, Tennessee, where Ed served as Associate Pastor for Finance and Administration and Senior Adult Pastor at The People’s Church. He spent eleven years on the Board of Trustees for Williamson Christian College, including three years as Chairman. He worked with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and served on the boards of other local, regional, and national organizations, including the Tennessee Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs, and the Institute of Management Accountants.

Prior to becoming a minister, Ed spent 25 years in various volunteer roles with the Gideons International. Other roles of service included local chapters of the National Association of Church Business Administration, the Financial Executives Institute, and Rotary International. Trained as a CPA, Ed interned in New York City with Deloitte & Touche and then spent a decade with Price Waterhouse. He worked as the chief financial officer of several large locally based companies including FISI-Madison Financial, Martha White Foods, and Union Planters Financial Services. He was also the CEO/CFO of other smaller companies.

Ed was an avid University of Tennessee sports fan, and tried to get in a round of golf, occasionally.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, led by Ken Morris, Dick Wells, Ed Smith, Curtis Zachary, and Isiah Hughes. Interment will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Gideons International or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until service time on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email