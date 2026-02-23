Mary Lou Jackson Smithson, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away February 20, 2026. She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Paul & Lorene Jackson. Mary was known for being a strong hardworking woman. She was a former employee of Lasko and Pelican. Mary loved being outdoors. She climbed Mt. LeConte multiple times, giving her a great appreciation for nature. Mary enjoyed gardening, especially flowers. One of her favorite sayings, was “I never met a flower I didn’t love”.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Henry “Bug” Smithson; brothers, Allen Jackson, William “Duke” Jackson and Carl “Butch” Jackson. She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Pam) Smithson, Jack (Kathy) Smithson, David (Sue) Smithson and Tim (Anne Powers) Smithson; grandchildren, Erik (Angela) Smithson, Joni Crockarell, Holly (Pete) Mallol, Josh Smithson, Shane Smithson, Hanna Smithson, Nicole Smithson and Jesika Smithson; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tim Smithson, Erik Smithson, Josh Smithson, Shane Smithson, Troy Jackson, Tracy Jackson and Robert Jackson. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

